Committee to be formed in 2 days to streamline issues in recruitment drive

The Maharashtra government is set to form a committee to find a solution to the issues faced by the administration while carrying out recruitment for 75,000 government jobs, for which 15 lakh people have applied, officials said.

The issue was discussed in the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, during which officials were instructed to set up the committee under the chairmanship of state chief secretary within two days, said sources.

The committee is expected to ensure that the scheme will be implemented effectively across the state and the issues faced by the administration during the recruitment process will be resolved as soon as possible, sources added.

The matter came up for discussion after a letter written by Bhandara district selection committee member secretary to the additional chief secretary (rural development) came to fore.

Sources said the letter – dated on January 6 – said that two companies, TCS and IBPS, who have been assigned the task to conduct exams and complete the process, don’t have the necessary capacity and logistics do hold the recruitment drive in Bhandara.

The letter highlighted that as per the discussion with the companies, while TCS can conduct examination of 7,500 to 8,000 candidates at a time with the number of exam centres available in the state, IBPS can conduct examination of 10,000 to 15,000 candidates in one shift.

Also, the letter said that no laboratories with technical equipment are available in Bhandara and hence, it is not possible to conduct exams in the district at the same time across the state. The letter also asked for guidance on solving the issue.

“Both these companies do not have exam centres at many places in the state, including Bhandara district. There are over 15 lakh applicants for these 75,000 jobs. Therefore, the question of how to take the exam has arisen. It was discussed during the Cabinet meeting. It is being checked if a committee can be formed to solve issues that are arising owing to absence of labs and exam centres with necessary technical equipment,” said an official.

The government had decided to provide jobs to 75,000 youths, in a step aimed at tackling unemployment in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the jobs will be provided in various departments of the government. The announcement had came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela, a drive to recruit 10 lakh people over 18 months.