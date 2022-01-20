Committee set up to review passenger facilities at CIDCO stations in Navi Mumbai

January 20, 2022 2:15:11 am
To review and improve various passenger facilities at CIDCO railway stations in Navi Mumbai, a special committee has been set up by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.
The committee comprises five other officers, including the CIDCO joint managing director. “Suburban railways are a vital part of the fast-paced life of Navi Mumbai. CIDCO has always emphasised the importance of an efficient suburban railway system.
A special committee has been set up to provide more convenient facilities to passengers at the stations, which will make their journey a better experience,” Mukherjee said.
