Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Committee formed to discuss breach of privilege motion against Raut meets

It is under consideration whether proceedings can be brought against a member of another House

Sanjay Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP. (Express Photo)
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut is yet to be served a notice by the Legislative Assembly’s privilege committee, set up to probe his alleged remark describing the House as “chor mandal”, members of the panel said.

The committee held its first meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of BJP MLA Rahul Kul. A member of the committee said the motion will be referred to it by the Assembly on March 8. “Once we receive the notice, we will meet on March 9 at 3.30 pm… A notice will also be served to Raut,” the member added.

With the Legislative Council also giving Raut a seven-day notice to explain his remark, sources said it is under consideration whether breach of privilege proceedings can be brought against a member of another House. Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Sources said when a breach of privilege motion is raised in any legislature involving the member of another legislature, the presiding officer refers the case to the presiding officer of the legislature to which the member belongs.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 02:59 IST
