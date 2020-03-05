Coming up in Maharashtra: A science city on the lines of Kolkata

Science City in Kolkata. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Science City in Kolkata. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

As the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition readies for its maiden Budget, science enthusiasts have something to cheer about. On the lines of Kolkata, Maharashtra has taken up plans of developing its own science city.

Sources said the initiative is aimed at drawing more youth towards science and inculcating a scientific temper in the society as a whole.

While the modalities are still being worked out, sources confirmed that a search has already begun to locate a suitable place for hosting the facility.

Plans are to collect, restore, and preserve historical objects that represent landmarks in the development of science, and also hold science exhibitions and training programmes for teachers, students, young entrepreneurs, among others at the facility.

While science parks are a popular attraction in many European countries, the trend is yet to catch on in a big way in India.

Besides the Kolkata’s Science City that was developed in the nineties, there are only three other operational facilities — Kerala Technopark, Gujarat Science City, and Nanguneri HiTech Park in Tamil Nadu.

“The whole idea is to expand museum space by incorporation of immersive experiences and larger than life-size models,” a source said.

A minimum 30-acre land will be required for developing such a facility. With Mumbai facing a land shortage, cities like Pune, Aurangabad, and Navi Mumbai are also being considered for hosting it.

The government will present its first Budget on March 6.

A revenue mop-up, Centre’s aid helped state government

It has been a turn around of sorts. A sharp drop in Goods and Sales Tax (GST) collections and non-tax revenue from vehicle registrations around the time when the Thackeray government took over reins had the state’s fiscal managers worried. The new government had announced a new farm loan waiver, promised subsidised food to the poor, and had some other popular sops in mind. But the income shortfall was alarming.

Just then, a big jump in tax collections and contributions from the Centre in December has steadied the state government’s boat.

According to recent figures put out by the state’s Accountant General, there was a 35 per cent jump in tax revenues in December, driven mainly by GST mop-up. In December, the Centre also released Rs 5,686 crore in grants and contributions to the state, which was 91 per cent more than Rs 2,971 crore it had released the month before. The non-tax revenue collections also recorded a 28 per cent jump that month. As on January end, the state’s had earned Rs 2.37 lakh crore from revenue receipts, which is 75 per cent of the budgeted estimate of Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

