Friday, October 29, 2021
Coming soon: Mandatory uploading of fire audit on mobile app for buildings

Every building in the city will be given a unique identification number for data compilation.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 29, 2021 5:12:57 am
Officials also said those buildings that have not complied with fire safety norms will face electricity and water disconnection. Last week, a major fire broke out in a super luxury posh residential 60-storey One Avighna Park building.

To keep a check on fire safety compliance of buildings in the city, the Mumbai Fire Brigade is developing a mobile application where fire audit reports can be uploaded. Once it is ready, all buildings will have to submit their six monthly fire audit reports mandatorily on the app.

“The data of all buildings will be available on this app. The housing societies or commercial establishments will have to upload their six monthly fire audit reports on the mobile app. The BMC has started trial of the app in three administrative wards,” said a senior official from the fire brigade.

Also Read |Civic body to approach PWD for regular electrical audit of buildings

Officials also said those buildings that have not complied with fire safety norms will face electricity and water disconnection. Last week, a major fire broke out in a super luxury posh residential 60-storey One Avighna Park building.

One person had died in the incident. In the past 20 months, the Mumbai Fire Brigade inspected 1,526 buildings including 52 high-rises to check fire safety compliance. Of these, notices were issued to 327 buildings for non-compliance of norms, while 78 had compliance, 109 are under-compliance.

