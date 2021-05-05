Comedian Sunil Pal says ‘90% doctors evil, fraud’, booked for ‘public mischief, defamation’

According to the Andheri police, an FIR has been registered under Section 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief) of the IPC against Pal. (File Photo)

The Andheri police Tuesday lodged an FIR against comedian Sunil Pal for allegedly putting out a video on social media last month where he is seen making derogatory comments against doctors.

Pal told The Indian Express, “I apologised to those doctors who felt bad by my statement. I am ready to apologise to the court as well. I was only expressing what I am hearing from people around me.”

In the video, Pal says, “90 per cent doctors treating Covid 19 are fraud and evil. They are looting patients by charging heavy fees. I also hear that they steal organs from patients and then kill them. Even those who do not have Covid-19 are given positive test reports by a gang of people. I think all these things need to be inquired as I think it’s a big scam. Please share the video.”

According to the Andheri police, an FIR has been registered under Section 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief) of the IPC against Pal. The FIR was registered by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, president, Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai. “We will be serving him notice and take appropriate action,” said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Belge of Andheri police station.

Bhatnagar told The Indian Express, “We registered the FIR not only because he abused doctors and made derogatory statements against them but he is spreading rumours that doctors are giving false positive Covid-19 reports…The general public is already scared and the pandemic is raging. Due to such misleading videos, people will get scared even more and will not go to doctors thinking they are trying to extract money from them.”