Come out with white paper on Maratha reservation issue: BJP to MVA govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded a “white paper” from the Maharashtra government on the status of Maratha reservation in the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Udayanraje Bhosale, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, listed a charter of demands for the Maratha community, expressed his displeasure over Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s “handling of the reservation issue” and urged the CM to intervene in the matter.

Addressing media through a video conference, Bhosale said, “We want the state government to bring a comprehensive white paper on status of Maratha reservation.” The detailed decisions taken by the state cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation should be shared with the BJP, he added.

A descendant of royal warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family, Bhosale asked why the current state government did not initiate measures to help Maratha students by issuing scholarships introduced during the previous BJP government in 2018 in 605 professional courses.

Bhosale said, “The state government should allocate Rs 1,000 crore to SARTHI (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute) for implementing welfare schemes for Maratha community.”

Besides, all those Maratha candidates who were selected for government jobs before the Supreme Court stayed the reservation in May this year should be inducted. Even the SC has said that candidates whose process of selection was completed before the interim court order stayed the quota in September 2020 were eligible, he said.

The state government should create 2,150 supernumerary posts to accommodate Maratha candidates who have already been shortlisted, he said, adding that the delay on the part of the state government in the regard was unjustified.

Bhosale’s stance comes a day after another royal heir and RS Parliamentarian, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, launched a state-wide silent agitation on the issue from Kolhapur. Although Chhatrapati was also a BJP nominee in the Parliament, he has adopted a neutral political stand now.

Highly placed sources in the party revealed that Chhatrapati seems to have distanced himself from the BJP and is getting close to the state’s ruling MVA – a charge he had dismissed, saying, “I was the first to raise the Maratha reservation issue way back in 2007.” However, with regards to the BJP, he had said, “I am the President’s nominee in Rajya Sabha. I did not go to the BJP to get me Rajya Sabha membership.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “We have extended support to every individual and organisation, which has championed the cause of Maratha reservation.”