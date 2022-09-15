Come Oct 15, Matheran to start pilot project with seven e-rickshaws

The Matheran Municipal Council has decided to buy seven e-rickshaws for its three-month pilot project, beginning October 15, to do away with hand-pulled rickshaws in the hill station.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the monitoring committee for Matheran on Tuesday. In May, the SC had permitted Maharashtra to introduce eco-friendly e-rickshaw in the Matheran eco-sensitive zone on an experimental basis to check its feasibility to replace the hand-pulled rickshaws plying in the area. As the hill station does not allow cars since the British era, to commute within Matheran, people have to either walk or use one of the 460 horses or 94 hand-pulled rickshaws available for transportation.

Surekha Bhange, chief officer of Matheran Municipal Council, said, “When we issued expressions of interest for e-rickshaws, six companies came forward and five of them took part in trials. We have selected two models and can buy seven e-rickshaws for the pilot project.”

Bhange said initially, senior citizens, students, women with children and those sick will be allowed to travel from Dasturi Naka to St Xavier’s Convent School as part of the pilot project. The cost of tickets will be decided by the regional transport office.