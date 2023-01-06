Come invest in UP, all safe, Yogi Adityanath tells industry leaders in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a roadshow in Mumbai, inviting industrialists and entrepreneurs to visit his state during the ‘UP Global Investor Summit’ to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12. The UP government said that Adityanath returned with investment proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore from Mumbai.

Pitching Uttar Pradesh as a safe investment destination, Adityanath assured industrialists of a strong law and order situation devoid of fear and free of land mafia. He met industrialists, bankers, members of the film fraternity and mediapersons.

The industrialists he met included Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, Piramal Group chairperson Ajay Gopikisan Piramal, Vedanta group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Tata Companies chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Torrent Power managing director Jinal Mehta, Parle Agro Group chairman Prakash Chauhan and Adani Ports and SEZ Limited CEO Karan Adani.

Later in the day, a statement issued by the UP government said that the CM returned to UP with investment proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore.

It added that Mukesh Ambani has proposed big investments in electronics manufacturing and green energy sectors, including providing 5G Internet connectivity across UP and better health services to villages with the help of artificial intelligence. Adani Group, meanwhile, has shown interest in setting up medical colleges in Ballia and Shravasti on PPP model and a skill development centre with a capacity of 10,000 youths in Noida.

While Ramki Group has proposed to build satellite city between Kanpur and Lucknow, Tata Sons has announced that Air India will fly to every city of spiritual importance in UP, the statement added.

It further said that Parle-Agro has proposed Rs 500 crore of investment, mainly in dairy sector. Meanwhile, Lodha Group will bring housing projects to Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur with an investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, urging industrialists to invest in UP, Aadityanath said: “You must have seen that before 2017, there used to be riots every other day, now the law and situation in the state is very strong. We formed an anti-land mafia task force and vacated over 64,000-hectare land from their clutches.”