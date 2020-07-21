Come August, Maharashtra govt may allow inter-district travel for Ganesh Chaturthi

“We are positive about allowing people to go to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, those who go will have to abide by rules laid down by the state,” Transport Minister Anil Parab told The Indian Express. “We are positive about allowing people to go to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, those who go will have to abide by rules laid down by the state,” Transport Minister Anil Parab told The Indian Express.

Nearly four months after the Maharashtra government restricted inter-district travel as part of the lockdown, Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday that the state is looking at allowing people to travel to Konkan for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi, beginning August 22.

Lakhs of people from the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, who have migrated to other parts of the state, especially Mumbai, return to their home districts annually for the festival.

“We are positive about allowing people to go to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, those who go will have to abide by rules laid down by the state,” Parab told The Indian Express.

He added that a proposal to this effect has been presented to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the modalities and duration of qurantine for those going home for the festivities are being worked out.

The Shiv Sena, which has a strong support base in Konkan, seems keen not to restrict the movement of people into the region for the festival. Uddhav, who held a meeting with the district collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg last week, had asked them to step up vigil as a few lakh residents of Mumbai are expected to return to their villages for the festival.

Parab said he has written to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union health ministry, seeking guidelines based on which people can be allowed to travel to Konkan.

“We are expecting a reply from ICMR within a week. Based on its recommendation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery will decide on the quarantine period for those who wish to travel and a final announcement will be made,” Parab said.

He added that the decision will only be taken after taking into consideration that all necessary health facilities are available in the Konkan region.

After receiving the CM’s nod, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is expected to work out a plan for those traveling to Konkan and returning to the places where they live and work after the festival.

Parab said the government will be able to gauge the number of people who wish to travel, as they will be asked to register themselves with the MSRTC portal. This will help in deciding how many buses are needed to transport people while maintaining adequate social distancing. So far, no request has been made to the Railways by the state to run special trains to Konkan for the festival.

Earlier, the state government had disallowed devotees from going on the annual ‘Wari’ (procession on foot) to the Vithala temple at Pandharpur in Solapur district. Recently, it had asked the Muslim community to observe a symbolic Eid-ul Adha and barred the sale of sacrificial goats and sheep at Deonar mandi in Mumbai.

Managing Director of MSRTC, Shekar Channe, said: “We are awaiting guidelines from the state government. MSRTC has been ferrying people every year and is prepared to do so again if allowed.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.