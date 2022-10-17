Column in Saamana: ‘Shinde faction acting like BJP’s contract killer’

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP on Sunday alleging that the BJP is using Shinde and his faction as a “contract killer” against the Sena.

In the weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena said, “There was no problem if Shinde wanted to break away from Shiv Sena and work on his own but Shinde faction is being used as a ‘contract killer’ by the BJP but they should know that contract killers have terrible endings. There is still time and they should know when to stop. Otherwise time will run out.”

In the column, the Sena also said that “Shinde surname is known for honour and bravery in the history of Maharashtra but this Shinde (CM Eknath Shinde) is becoming a ‘villain’ of Maharashtra”.

The Sena also slammed Shinde for occupying five government bungalows and said it is a record in the history of Maharashtra’s politics.