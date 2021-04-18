Mumbai: Colour-coded stickers for vehicles to ensure smooth flow of essential services

The Mumbai Police on Saturday evening introduced a colour-coding system for vehicles engaged in essential services to ensure they do not get stuck in traffic jams or in arguments with the law enforcers.

The police have been unable to implement the new set of curfew rules, as officers are having to stop all vehicles coming into Mumbai at their checkpoints in Dahisar, Mulund and Mankhurd.

This is leading to huge traffic jams and the police have to act leniently, allowing some vehicles to pass without checking them. In order to avoid such chaos, a new system was introduced by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale effective Saturday evening. Vehicles engaged in providing essential services will be given three set of colours.

Red stickers have to be pasted on vehicles carrying doctors, nurses, medical staff, medicines, ambulances, test kits and all medical equipment. Vehicles transporting essential food items like vegetables, grocery, dairy products, fruits, bakery items and others would bear green stickers. Yellow stickers would be used by the rest of vehicles engaged in providing essential services like government employees in BMC, BEST, MTNL and the media among others.

“We are taking strict action against lockdown violators. As part of this, we are limiting the flow of vehicles on the roads and this is leading to traffic jams at important checkpoints and toll nakas. Vehicles providing essential services are getting stuck. So, we are starting a policy of stickers for all vehicles engaged in essential services,” Nagrale told mediapersons.

“The vehicle owners, on their own, will have to paste a six-inch sticker on their car’s front screen. We are also providing stickers at nakabandis free of charge. The policy will be implemented from Saturday evening. Those who try misuse these stickers will be booked for cheating and under other appropriate sections of laws,” he added.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday fined 701 motorists for lockdown violations.