Collegium system opaque, judiciary not supposed to enter executives’ domain: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Friday said the Collegium system is “opaque” and many of the judges also believe the same. He said that despite not being satisfied with the same, he has to work with the present system till the government comes up with an alternative mechanism.

Rijiju also said that the judiciary should not overstep its boundaries by entering into the domain of the executive wing and should leave the task of running the country to the elected representatives.

Rijiju was speaking at the ‘India Today Mumbai Conclave’ in Mumbai. “I am not critical about the judiciary or the judges but I state a fact which is the reflection of the thinking of the common people of India. The collegium system is opaque and isn’t accountable. Judges and lawyers too believe this.”

The law minister said that after the Supreme Court had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), the government could have taken other steps but it respected the apex court’s decision and did not act immediately to find alternate ways. However, the same did not mean that the government will be silent forever.

He further said that the “fittest of the persons” should be elevated as judges as the judges on the collegium would appoint only those who are known to them. “In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act but they did not tell what is the better option. But they felt that the old Collegium System should continue, but I am not satisfied with the system,” Rijiju said.

He also commended the judges in India for the amount of the work they perform, including hearing nearly 30-50 cases everyday compared to the judges of other countries and said they do “require breaks”.

He stressed that the judges, however, should be more involved in the adjudication work, which they are expected to do, instead, most of the time of senior judges in the collegium is spent in judicial appointments.

“Across the globe, judges do not appoint judges, but in India, they do so. The judges have to devote a lot of time to the entire process of recommending names. A lot of politics is involved in the process. Judges are doing so much work, nowhere in the world do the judges perform as much work as judges in India. They need breaks. They need time. They are human beings. They are not machines. Judges should be involved in work which they are expected to do. Some of my words may sound harsh but no judge has so far told me that what I said was wrong. We are a democracy and our sovereignty lies with the people of India. People elect their representatives who run the country,” Rijiju said.

Stating that the judiciary should not venture into the executives’ domain, the law minister said, “Should the judiciary run the country or the elected government? If the judiciary gets into the domain of the executive, they are venturing out into the sphere where they are not supposed to. A judge should speak through his/her judgments. Judges’ oral observations have no bearing on the set of things. My advice to them is that don’t come into a situation where you might invite criticism. Do not make unnecessary comments and observations.”

“If the judiciary starts framing the rules, if they start deciding where the road is to be built, if the judiciary gets into the service rules, what is the government for?” Rijiju questioned.

To bolster the statement, he cited instances related to Covid-19 matters along with the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC.

“During Covid times, the Delhi high court bench directed that there should be a committee of experts to run the Covid affairs. Then we told the Solicitor General (Tushar Mehta), ‘Please inform the court this is none of your business. You (judiciary) cannot do that. It is the government who is in the best position to take care of the challenges coming before us’,” Rijiju said.

He emphasised that the apex court, in May, this year could have refrained from passing any order on the sedition law as the government had told the court that it was reviewing the provision. The Supreme Court had directed the centre and state governments to refrain from registering any cases under Section 124A of the IPC.

He said, “Despite that, the Supreme Court struck down the provisions of sedition law. I am very upset about it. If we are adamant on any subject, we are not listening to the judiciary, then the judiciary can come down heavily (on us). (But) when we have already stated that we are taking a review, we will come back with a better provision. This (sedition) is old provisions of law, which we are re-looking into, despite that if the pronouncement comes from the court, definitely it is not a good thing. There is a Lakshman rekha for everybody. Do not cross it in the interest of the nation,” he said.

He claimed that “not a single step has been taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the last eight and half years which undermines the authority of the judiciary”. Rijiju said, “I firmly believe that the independence of the judiciary should be protected and promoted.”