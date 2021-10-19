Colleges gear up for reopening, make list of unvaccinated students

WITH PHYSICAL classes set to resume from October 20, colleges in the city are preparing a list of students, who are yet to be fully vaccinated.

“We are confident of reopening the college on October 20 and those who are not vaccinated can attend online classes. We will also prepare a list of those students, who are not vaccinated and get them vaccinated. To follow all the instructions given in the SOP issued by Mumbai University we will have to make an additional expenditure. This will not affect fees of students,” said C A Kishore S Peshori, Principal of MMK college, Bandra (West).

Madhav Rajwade, Principal of Sathaye College in Vile Parle said, “Its good opportunity for students, who have not seen the face of college. We are looking forward to reopening college from October 20.”

CA Vidyadhar Joshi, Vice-Principal, Vaze-Kelkar College in Mulund (East) said, “Due to the examinations and Diwali holidays it will take some time. Our college may decide to reopen for those sections where the number of students per class is small.”

The decision has also brought cheer to students, who are missing college life. “Our college authorities said they will soon communicate with us… I have not met my college friends for over a year now,” said Sharmaine Lobo, a third-year student of St Xavier’s college.