Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
College student stabbed to death in Chembur

CCTV footage examined by police shows two youngsters accosting the victim Mukhtar Shaikh and stabbing him to death.

Police said they have identified one of the suspects. (Express Photo)

A 19-year-old student of a college in Chembur was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons on Thursday evening.

Police said they have identified one of the suspects.

The incident took place around 6 pm in Chembur’s Sindhi Colony, not far from the college.

CCTV footage examined by police shows two youngsters accosting the victim Mukhtar Shaikh and stabbing him to death.

The accused then fled the spot. Locals rushed Shaikh to hospital.

Police said they are probing if the student was murdered over a love affair.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 04:01 IST
