Mumbai: College student killed as car driver opens door on wrong side

A TEENAGER was killed in Borivali on Friday after he lost control over his bike and came under the wheels of a BEST bus, which he was overtaking from the wrong direction.

Soon after overtaking the bus, Aman Yadav (19) saw a car driver opening the door of his vehicle from right side. While trying to avoid a collision, the biker lost control over his bike, fell on the road and came under the rear wheels of the bus.

The teen, along with his bike, got dragged by the bus for a few metres. The bike then hit the car door, making its driver fall. The driver got up and fled the spot, while passersby rushed to the spot and removed the teenager from under the bus. He was taken to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kasturba Marg police said the incident took place around 6 pm on SV Road near Daulat Nagar in Borivali (East). “The incident was captured on the CCTV camera at the spot. We have seized the car and are looking for the driver as he should not have opened the car door from the right side. He has been booked for causing death due to negligence,” said Inspector Nitin Tadakhe.

Yadav, a resident of Dahisar and a college student, used to work part time to support his parents and two sisters. His family was shocked when they came to know about the mishap as Yadav did not own a bike and had borrowed it from a friend for some work.

Yadav was not wearing a helmet and died of head injuries. The police have registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC for causing death due to negligence against the unidentified car driver who fled the spot, leaving the car behind. The police said the BEST bus driver is not at fault and so was not booked.