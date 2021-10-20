College reopening gets mixed response due to lack of vaccination, travel curbs

Incomplete vaccination, travel restrictions, and semester examinations resulted in a mixed response to the first day of reopening of colleges after a gap of 20 months for students above 18 years of age, according to several Mumbai college principals.

Colleges had shut down in March 2020 with the lockdown restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

College heads said the real challenge would come after the Diwali holidays when second year and third year degree students, who are writing their semester exams now, would also return to campuses.

All colleges are making efforts to draw a list of unvaccinated students whom they intend to get inoculated.

Dr Jayshree Iyer, Principal of Dr Ambedkar College, said, “Many students did not turn up due to incomplete vaccination. Train travel has also been an issue.”

The neighbouring Guru Nanak Khalsa College got a better response. Dr Kiran V Mangaonkar, principal of the college, said, “There was a good response from the first year degree college students. They were very excited to come to college after a gap of one-and-half years.”

Both students and lecturers seemed happy at the reopening. Shaikh Aanam, 18, a first year BA student from Khalsa College, said, “It was really good to come to college after one-and-a-half years. It was difficult to understand online lectures. I met some of my friends after a long time. I also play ball badminton at district level and restarted my practice.”

A lecturer, requesting anonymity, said, “Offline classes are much better than online classes as it allows proper interaction with students and you can see how many are in the class and are being attentive.”

Some colleges, meanwhile, will reopen fully only after Diwali holidays. Dr Anushree Lokur, Principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, said, “We have not started college for first-year degree students. We may start next week or after Diwali holidays. But we have started practicals for M Sc students.”

Dr Rajendra Shinde, Principal of St Xavier’s College, said, “For degree college students, we will start the college post-Diwali holidays. We planned only practicals for master’s students and we had lectures for MA students. The response among MA students was good but was poor for M Sc practicals.”

Anna Pratima G Nikalje, principal of Wilson College, said the college got a poor response to the reopening, adding, “The real challenge will start post Diwali when SY (second year) and TY (third year) degree students will finish their exams. We are drawing a list of unvaccinated students and will have a vaccination drive on our premises for 12 colleges that are in our cluster. In order to have better co-ordination during the pandemic, the MU (University of Mumbai) had started this very effective concept of cluster for 12-15 colleges under one lead college.”