Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

College principal booked for making casteist remarks against student

The principal, a woman, was booked by the Azad Maidan police station under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in July.

In her complaint, the student has said that she was humiliated in front of the entire class. (Representational/File)

The principal of a Mumbai college has been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks against a student. A sessions court earlier this week rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the principal.

The principal, a woman, was booked by the Azad Maidan police station under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in July. According to submissions made before the court, the incident took place when the student was sitting in her class with other classmates. The principal allegedly entered the classroom and asked the student about her handwriting. She then passed casteist remarks against the student.

In her complaint, the student has said that she was humiliated in front of the entire class. The prosecution also told the court that the accused had sent an “objectionable” link to the students.

In her pre-arrest bail plea, the accused had said she had not made any casteist remarks but it was a mere conversation between her and the student to “bring discipline” to the class. She claimed that the charges cannot be made out against her on grounds, including that the alleged incident did not take place in “public view” as required by law. About the “objectionable” link, the principal said the link was part of the curriculum on sex education.

The court said the accused allegedly made the remarks in the classroom in the presence of other students. “Thus, the same remark is in public view. The words of remark clearly shows that they were used intentionally to humiliate the informant, she being the member of a Scheduled Tribe,” it added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:48:44 pm
