Coldrif poisoning: Four-year-old succumbs after 128 days of treatment

Harsh fell ill on September 26 in Tikabarri village of Amla tehsil in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district after being prescribed Coldrif cough syrup.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 09:38 PM IST
With Harsh’s death, the toll from the Coldrif cough syrup poisoning case has risen to 25.With Harsh’s death, the toll from the Coldrif cough syrup poisoning case has risen to 25. (Credit: Newsonair, enhanced with AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Harsh Yaduwanshi (4), one of the last surviving victims of the Coldrif cough syrup poisoning case undergoing treatment in Nagpur, died on Sunday, at AIIMS Nagpur. A post-mortem was conducted on Monday, hospital officials told The Indian Express.

Harsh fell ill on September 26 in Tikabarri village of Amla tehsil in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district after being prescribed Coldrif cough syrup by paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni for symptoms of cough and cold, his mother Radha had said when The Indian Express visited AIIMS in November.

Since then, Radha had been staying at AIIMS Nagpur, often alone clinging to hope as she waited for her son to recover, as she watched another child from the state in the same hospital gradually improve. AIIMS discharged another Coldrif poisoning victim after full recovery in December 2025.

Also Read | In Madhya Pradesh town with 11 cough syrup deaths, a refrain: ‘No facility, had to go to Nagpur’

At the time Harsh fell ill, his father Gokul was lodged in Multai jail over a family dispute. He was initially granted a two-day bail to visit his son for an hour. Later, he secured long-term bail and joined Radha at the hospital in November 2025.

Harsh turned four while he remained in a coma. When The Indian Express visited AIIMS in November, a senior hospital official had said the child’s condition was critical, with severe impairment of brain function being the primary concern.

Also Read | ‘I talk to him daily, hoping for a miracle’: a mother’s desperate struggle to save her son from Coldrif poisoning

An AIIMS official said that Harsh passed away around 8.30 pm on Sunday. “When he was admitted to AIIMS from a local hospital, he was suffering from kidney failure and brain damage. While his kidney function gradually improved, the brain damage persisted,” the official said. Harsh had been receiving treatment at AIIMS Nagpur since October 7.

In January, after more than three months at the hospital, Radha briefly returned to her village to care for her younger son, who had fallen ill while staying with his grandparents.

Story continues below this ad

With Harsh’s death, the toll from the Coldrif cough syrup poisoning case has risen to 25.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Lok Sabha proceedings
PM Modi's Lok Sabha address that wasn't: How dramatic scenes unfolded
Vivek Oberoi
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union budget,
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Live Blog
Advertisement