Coldrif poisoning: Four-year-old succumbs after 128 days of treatment

With Harsh’s death, the toll from the Coldrif cough syrup poisoning case has risen to 25. (Credit: Newsonair, enhanced with AI)

Harsh Yaduwanshi (4), one of the last surviving victims of the Coldrif cough syrup poisoning case undergoing treatment in Nagpur, died on Sunday, at AIIMS Nagpur. A post-mortem was conducted on Monday, hospital officials told The Indian Express.

Harsh fell ill on September 26 in Tikabarri village of Amla tehsil in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district after being prescribed Coldrif cough syrup by paediatrician Dr Praveen Soni for symptoms of cough and cold, his mother Radha had said when The Indian Express visited AIIMS in November.

Since then, Radha had been staying at AIIMS Nagpur, often alone clinging to hope as she waited for her son to recover, as she watched another child from the state in the same hospital gradually improve. AIIMS discharged another Coldrif poisoning victim after full recovery in December 2025.