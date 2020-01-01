At 16.4 degrees Celsius, coldest day in Mumbai

In 2018, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 28 at 14.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image) In 2018, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 28 at 14.4 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

The last day of the year in Mumbai was also the coldest this winter as the minimum temperature dropped to 16.4 degrees Celsius Tuesday morning. But this December has also been the warmest for the city over the past 10 years. The Met department has predicted a further dip in minimum temperature over the next three-four days in the state.

The minimum temperature recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 1 degree below normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal. In 2018, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 28 at 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the northern suburbs recorded lower temperatures, between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature (below 15 degrees Celsius) in the city was recorded in Borivali east. The minimum temperature in the city ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius for most days in November and December.

IMD officials said rain, drop in temperature over northern plains and snowfall along the Himalayan range were changing wind patterns to cool northerly winds over Mumbai, leading to a drop in temperature. “The dip in temperature is due to cool winds from the north and will continue to keep temperature in Mumbai and the surrounding areas between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius,” said an official from the IMD.

