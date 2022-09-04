scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Colaba should get state capital region status on lines of NCR: Narvekar

Effectively, Colaba is bearing the brunt of entire state’s administration, says Assembly speaker

Narvekar said that it was high time the state government declares Colaba as an SCR. (Image: Facebook @rahulnarwekarbjp)

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar wants State Capital Region (SCR) status for his constituency – Colaba in south Mumbai – on the lines of National Capital Region (NCR) in Delhi.

“Effectively, Colaba is bearing the brunt of entire state’s administration. Resident population of A ward (in which Colaba assembly seat is situated) is just 13 lakh but daily floating population is 48 lakh. Be it water resources, sanitation or footpaths, or parks, open spaces or traffic and congestion, I feel, immense load is put on this ward and the constituency,” said Narvekar while participating in Indian Express Town Hall.

Narvekar said that it was high time the state government declares Colaba as an SCR. “We are happy to host headquarters of every institution of India but the government needs to be fair about our rights by providing special assistance or special status to this area, which takes upon itself the entire load of the state,” he said.

The youngest assembly speaker in the country who was elected on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ticket in 2019 Assembly polls said, “Mumbai is the capital of the state but if you see, Colaba is the state’s capital in spirit.” Narvekar listed out headquarters and government establishments situated in the constituency, namely Vidhan Bhavan, Mantralaya, Bombay High Court, Mumbai University, Police headquarters for both Mumbai and the state, Stock exchange, Western Naval command, Reserve Bank of India, headquarters of Central and Western Railway. The constituency also has country’s biggest bullion, textile and electronic market.

“I have spoken in the past as an MLA and will still voice it again that, in Delhi you have National Capital Region (NCR) and that has been created because entire country’s load is being taken by that area,” he said.

Narvekar also pointed out at the need for funds. “Funds are allocated equally to all wards. I as an MLA of Colaba get MLA fund as any other legislator, that is Rs five crore. But the other MLAs spend their funds on resident population while I spent the fund on 48 lakh floating population in my area,” he said.

The speaker pointed out that the area needs better footpaths and water supply. “The water supply system for south Mumbai is worst possible and particularly bad for Colaba because we are the very end. So, every time there is 10 per cent water cut, we are affected 50 per cent,” he said. He also advocated the need of developing alternative road routes such as Nariman Point to Cuffe Parade connector as well as expediting Metro III project.

