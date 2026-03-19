In Your Neighbourhood: More accessible, less intimidating, this Colaba gallery is rethinking how Mumbai experiences art

The central room at Strangers House doubles as a reading and gathering space, with bookshelves, old furniture and artworks on the walls. (Express Photo)

Strangers House in Colaba doesn’t feel like a gallery when you first walk in. There is no white cube, no hushed reverence around the art. Instead, it feels like you’ve entered someone’s home, one that has been lived in, left behind, and quietly reassembled over time.

“I wanted to see how people could come together without fear of judgment,” said Sumesh Sharma, who curates the space. “Strangers can walk in, and they should feel at home.” It is this simple idea that shapes the gallery.

Inside, the space carries a calm, almost silent presence. Artworks hang on the walls as one might display cherished objects. A small library in the living room invites visitors to sit and read, though books don’t leave the space. Old furniture, left behind by migrants decades ago, forms seating nooks, while a narrow wooden staircase leads to a loft, an attic-like exhibition space.