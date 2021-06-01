Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 Corridor: 38th breakthrough at CSMT Metro station, final upline drive from Hutatma Chowk to CSMT completed

According to the MMRC, the Robbins' TBM Surya-1 has completed its final upline drive of 557 metres from Hutatma Chowk to CSMT Metro Station in 149 days using 405 concrete rings.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has achieved its 38th breakthrough as the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Surya-1 completed its final upline drive from Hutatma Chowk to CSMT Metro Station in South Mumbai on Monday.

With this, package-1 has achieved 100 per cent tunnelling as the 5.8-km long tunnel from Cuffe Parade to CSMT Metro Station is now completed. Package-1 includes Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate and Hutatma Chowk Metro stations.

“We are pleased to announce 100 per cent completion of tunneling work in six out of seven contract packages, covering the entire 33.5 km stretch. Package-1 completed this demanding task, ensuring safety of the historical buildings in the heritage precinct. Our team of contractors, experts, engineers and workers completed this challenging work efficiently,” said Ranjit Singh Deol, managing director, MMRC.

Package 1 has now witnessed a total of eight breakthroughs: Cuffe Parade to Vidhan Bhavan (Upline 1,228m and Downline 1,254 m), Vidhan Bhavan to Churchgate (Upline 498 m and Downline 481 m), Churchgate to Hutatma Chowk (Upline 654 m) and Hutatma Chowk to CSMT (Upline 557 m and Downline 569 m).

The overall tunnelling completed on the project is 52 km, which is approximately 96 per cent of the total project.