CoinDCX co-founders arrested by Thane police, company says impersonators behind fraud

In a statement posted on X, CoinDCX termed the FIR false and alleged that it was part of a conspiracy involving impersonators posing as the company’s founders and defrauding the public (Express Photo)

The Mumbra police in Thane arrested the promoters of CoinDCX on Saturday on charges of criminal breach of trust. As per police, the co-founders Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal were arrested from Bengaluru and produced before a court in Thane. They are currently in police custody.

In a statement posted on X, CoinDCX termed the FIR false and alleged that it was part of a conspiracy involving impersonators posing as the company’s founders and defrauding the public. The company said it has already issued a public notice warning users that fraudsters are targeting its brand.

Senior inspector of Mumbra police station Anil Shinde said, “We have arrested the promoters of CoinDCX based on an FIR registered by us.” When asked about the company’s claim that it was not their website, the officer said that the claim would be part of their investigation.