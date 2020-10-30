Coffee table book: After Pawar’s swipe at Governor, Patil calls him mean-minded

Chandrakant Patil.

After Sharad Pawar took a swipe at the Governor over his recently published coffee table book titled ‘Janrajyapal: Bhagat Singh Koshyari’, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday accused the NCP chief of being “mean-minded”.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patil said, “Sharad Pawar’s caustic remarks on the Governor’s book displayed his mean mind. It could have been avoided.”

Copies of the book, published by the Maharashtra Governor’s Secretariat on the anniversary of Koshyari’s first year in office, has been sent to senior political leaders of the state. Pawar, in a letter to Koshyari, had maintained that the term “Janrajyapal” did not exist in the Constitution and pointed out that the Governor’s recent “advice” to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on secularism was missing from the publication.

“The Governor, while holding the highest constitutional post, is accountable towards the people. Therefore, the events mentioned in the book should have been perceived with a broader outlook… Why should anybody object to the book?” Patil asked.

He added: “If we go through the book, there is a picture of Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as CM on November 28, last year. There is also a picture of (NCP leader) Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM (along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as CM) on December 30. Are these pictures disturbing Sharad Pawar? Or considering the manner in which the coalition is functioning, is Pawar repenting the decision of forming a government?”

“The book mentions many prominent persons. Is Pawar upset because there is no picture of his?” he said.

Earlier this month, Koshyari had written to the CM over the delay in reopening places of worship, shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and sought to know if he had “turned secular”. Pawar, in his letter to the Governor, had said: “The book doesn’t have information about your advice to the chief minister on secularism, which was taken note of by the Union home minister.”

Reacting to this, Patil said: “The book has compiled events till September 2020. The letter to the CM on reopening of temples was sent in October… It is surprising that a senior leader Pawar has overlooked basic facts… he presumed that the Governor had deliberately skipped (mention of) the letter following disapproval from the Union Home Minister.”

