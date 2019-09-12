Code of conduct in sight: Three Union ministers in Mumbai tomorrow

THREE UNION ministers are set to make separate visits to Mumbai on Friday, days ahead of the expected announcement next week of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will inaugurate various projects and citizen amenities. He is expected to flag off a special Rajdhani express train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin, to signal the increase of trips. While the train runs twice a week at present, it will now run four days a week.

Goyal will also inaugurate a host of passenger amenities, including three foot over bridges, 11 escalators, lifts, LED indicators and free WiFi services at various stations. Further, he will launch a new division bench of the railway’s claim tribunal at the CST, aimed at expediting the disposal of cases.

Also in Mumbai the same day will be Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. While the BJP-promoted Adhiniyam Foundation has organised the law minister’s lecture on ‘law reforms by Narendra Modi government for New India’ at Mumbai University, Sitharaman is expected to hold a review meeting of Centre’s financial divisions in Mumbai.