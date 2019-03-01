Code may kick in, corporators to skip BMC Budget discussion

With elections to follow in the coming months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will pass its Budget without much discussion in the civic house. Group leaders of all parties in the BMC have asked their corporators to send their demand of funds in writing, so that allocation can be made accordingly for development in their constituency.

Advertising

According to officials, the Budget for the year 2019-20 will be passed on Saturday, during which only group leaders from the political parties will speak. This could be the first time when corporators will not hold a discussion and the Budget will be cleared. Corporators said since this year Maharashtra will face the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections, so the Budget needed to be cleared before the code of conduct came into effect, likely after March 7.

A senior corporator from Shiv Sena said, “In the next one year, the state will face two codes of conduct. In a normal year the BMC Budget is cleared by mid-March after discussions in the civic house. But this time we don’t have that much time since the code of conduct may come into force. If we go for a discussion, then we will have to keep it on hold till Lok Sabha elections are over and after that by September, the code of conduct for Assembly elections will come into force. So, technically if we do not pass the Budget now, then we will have to wait till October or November. This means development in our area will be affected for the next one year.”

He added, “So it is better to clear the Budget before the code of conduct kicks in. There are 227 elected and five nominated corporators. Even if half of the corporators hold discussions, then it will take at least 20 days to finish the Budget Session. On Saturday, only group leaders of political parties will speak.”

Of 227 corporators, with 95, Sena has the highest numbers of corporators, followed by BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and NCP. Last week, the Standing Committee cleared the BMC Budget of Rs 30,692 crore with

Rs 450 crore amendments. While Rs 400 crore will be given to corporators’ fund, Rs 50 crore will go to the mayor’s fund. However, in 2018-19 the amendments to the budget was Rs 500 crore.

Advertising

Opposition leader Ravi Raja said, “We will have to suffer for one year if we choose discussion. All the corporators have given their demands in writing and fund allocations will done accordingly. Once the Budget is passed, we will keep all our paper works ready, so that work can be started after the code of conduct gets over.”