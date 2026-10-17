Cockroaches scurrying, fungus growing: FDA shuts Mumbai’s Fortis Hospital kitchen

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd, which operates the kitchen at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, after an inspection found cockroaches, food waste in drainage, fungus-infested food transport containers and rusted knives while meals were being prepared for patients.

The action was part of a statewide crackdown announced by the FDA on October 16, in which licences of 25 food establishments, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries and canteens, were suspended for violations of food safety regulations.

Responding to the action, Fortis said patient safety, quality of care and hygiene were paramount. The hospital said it had taken note of the FDA’s communication concerning the on-premise kitchen operated by its third-party dietary service provider, Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd, which holds the relevant food business licence.