Cockroaches scurrying, fungus growing: FDA shuts Mumbai’s Fortis Hospital kitchen

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd, which operates the kitchen at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, after an inspection found cockroaches, food waste in drainage, fungus-infested food transport containers and rusted knives while meals were being prepared for patients.
The action was part of a statewide crackdown announced by the FDA on October 16, in which licences of 25 food establishments, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries and canteens, were suspended for violations of food safety regulations.
Responding to the action, Fortis said patient safety, quality of care and hygiene were paramount. The hospital said it had taken note of the FDA’s communication concerning the on-premise kitchen operated by its third-party dietary service provider, Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd, which holds the relevant food business licence.
“We take the observations raised by the FDA seriously and have directed the service provider to promptly address them and ensure compliance with all applicable food safety requirements,” the hospital said, adding that it was reviewing the corrective measures being undertaken. Fortis said alternative arrangements were being made wherever required to ensure the uninterrupted provision of safe, nutritious meals to patients and their attendants.
The FDA has also suspended the licence of Sophia College Canteen on Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mumbai, following violations detected during inspections of food establishments.
Sophia College for Women principal Anagha Tendulkar Patil said the college had suspended the canteen contractor’s services with immediate effect.
“The college has responded promptly and suspended the services of the canteen’s contractor with immediate effect. This took place today and necessary modifications/improvements are being undertaken right away. The college consistently prioritizes the wellbeing of its students above all else,” she said.
As part of the statewide drive, the FDA suspended licences of 25 food establishments across Maharashtra, including seven in the Mumbai division, two in the Konkan division, eight in Pune and eight in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. The establishments included six Domino’s Pizza outlets in Pune and other food businesses found violating Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.