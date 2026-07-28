Cockroaches, expired food: FDA suspends licences of restaurants at Mumbai’s top clubs

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the food business licences of prominent Mumbai CCI Club and others on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Brihanmumbai, has cracked down on restaurants operating inside some of Mumbai’s most prestigious clubs after inspections found multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

The food licences of establishments at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), RK Juhu Gymkhana, Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club and Willingdon Sports Club were suspended, while a restaurant at Goregaon Sports Club in Malad West was issued a stop-business notice.

In a press note issued on Tuesday, the FDA said it inspected seven club, canteen and restaurant establishments across Brihanmumbai on Monday. Besides the five licence suspensions and one stop-business notice, another establishment was served an improvement notice directing it to rectify deficiencies found during the inspection. Though the FDA did not identify the establishment, The Indian Express has learnt that it was Bombay Gymkhana.