Cockroaches, expired food: FDA suspends licences of restaurants at Mumbai’s top clubs

4 min readMumbaiJul 28, 2026 08:24 PM IST
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Brihanmumbai, has cracked down on restaurants operating inside some of Mumbai’s most prestigious clubs after inspections found multiple food safety and hygiene violations.
The food licences of establishments at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), RK Juhu Gymkhana, Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, MIG Cricket Club and Willingdon Sports Club were suspended, while a restaurant at Goregaon Sports Club in Malad West was issued a stop-business notice.
In a press note issued on Tuesday, the FDA said it inspected seven club, canteen and restaurant establishments across Brihanmumbai on Monday. Besides the five licence suspensions and one stop-business notice, another establishment was served an improvement notice directing it to rectify deficiencies found during the inspection. Though the FDA did not identify the establishment, The Indian Express has learnt that it was Bombay Gymkhana.
At the 93-year-old Cricket Club of India, inspectors found several serious violations, including the absence of separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, large-scale infestation of cockroaches and flies, water dripping onto food stored in cold rooms, and mouldy vegetables, overripe mushrooms and expired food items.
The FDA also found brooms placed on kitchen platforms and counters, along with heavy accumulation of grease, dirt, sludge and stagnant water on food-contact equipment, floors and drainage channels.
A CCI member said the club had circulated a notice informing members that dining services had been suspended.
It is learnt that only some restaurants within the clubs have been affected. Most of these clubs operate multiple restaurants, cafés and bars, and not all have had their FSSAI licences suspended.
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At Willingdon Sports Club, the FDA found unhygienic and slippery floors, deteriorating walls and ceilings shedding particles into food, uncertified food-grade packaging material, poorly maintained drains and inadequate hygiene among food handlers.
At RK Juhu Gymkhana, inspectors cited inadequate personal hygiene facilities, failure to properly clean raw materials, crumbling walls and ceilings, and food handlers not using gloves, caps or aprons.
Aparna Juhu Gymkhana was found using rusted cooking equipment, lacking adequate hygiene facilities, storing food in non-food-grade packaging and failing to properly segregate cooked, uncooked, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Inspectors also found flies in the kitchen.
At MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, the FDA found that an unauthorised entity, M/s Nebula Catering Services, was operating the food facility without a valid FSSAI licence. The inspection also revealed cockroach infestation, improper storage of raw and cooked food creating the risk of cross-contamination, failure to periodically test food and water, absence of trained technical staff, and non-maintenance of mandatory medical and vaccination records for food handlers.
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The FDA further said the club had changed the location of the food establishment and updated its management structure without informing the licensing authority or obtaining prior approval, violating the conditions of its licence.
A stop-business notice was issued to one of the restaurants at Goregaon Sports Club after inspectors found it operating without an FSSAI registration or licence.
“During the inspection, the establishment was found operating without registration/licence and in violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. It was therefore directed to immediately stop its food business,” the FDA said.
Other restaurants at Goregaon Sports Club, including Blue Resto, Amar Tea and Cookie Dough Café, have been issued improvement notices.