Cocaine worth two crore seized from Brazilian national: cops

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized cocaine worth over Rs 2 crore from a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday.

The contraband was allegedly concealed in capsules in a plastic container, mixed with talcum powder, sources said.

According to NCB officials, the person carrying the contraband has been identified as Ferreia Nascimen, a Brazilian national. “He had arrived from Adis Ababa in the morning and was heading to Delhi. During screening, 457 grams of cocaine was found in his possession,” an officer said.

The cocaine was hidden in capsules that were kept with talcum powder in various cylindrical plastic bottles, disguised as medicine and toiletries, sources said. “We have taken him for further legal actions. He seems to be part of a smuggling ring,” an officer said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App