Cocaine worth Rs 20 cr seized, 2 foreigners arrested

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau Sunday seized 2.8 kilogram cocaine from Mumbai and arrested two foreign nationals, both women. The duo was linked to the international drug syndicate and the narcotics worth Rs 20 crore was meant for Mumbai, the NCB officials said.

An official said the agency received information about supply of consignment of drugs to Mumbai by an international syndicate. Accordingly, the officers of NCB-Mumbai began investigating the matter and learnt that a South African woman named Marinda S was bringing the narcotics to the city through Mumbai International Airport. It was further revealed that she was to travel from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Mumbai on Sunday. Shortly, as the flight from Addis Ababa landed, the woman was intercepted.

A further search led to the seizure of 2.8 kg of fine quality cocaine from her belongings. The contraband was concealed among unsuspecting items. The contraband in eight packets of different sizes was concealed in two pairs of shoes and two purses by carefully crafting special cavities. The woman was detained for further questioning, the official added.

During the course of interrogation, she revealed that she was to deliver the consignment to a person in a hotel located at Andheri, Mumbai. Immediately, a team reached the hotel and mounted surveillance. In a while, a woman of African origin arrived and waited in the area.

“As the woman was about to leave, she was intercepted and questioned to which she, Ms H Musa, a Nigerian national, could not give a satisfactory reply. Upon further questioning, she confessed that she was to receive the consignment from the South African woman, Marinda S and distribute it in Mumbai,” Amit Ghawate, Mumbai NCB Zonal director said.