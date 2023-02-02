Cocaine worth Rs 33.60 crore hidden inside soap bars seized at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday apprehended an Indian national for allegedly trying to smuggle 3,360 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 33.60 crore in the illicit market. The drugs were concealed inside soap bars and were recovered after the outer layer was removed, DRI officials said.

The DRI officials said that they had received specific intelligence that an Indian national arriving at Mumbai international airport from Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-640 will be carrying a narcotic substance.

The drugs were concealed inside soap bars and were recovered after the outer layer was removed, DRI officials said. (Express Photo) The drugs were concealed inside soap bars and were recovered after the outer layer was removed, DRI officials said. (Express Photo)

Accordingly, on Wednesday, they intercepted the suspect. During examination of his luggage, the officials said they found 16 small soap boxes. “On thorough examination of the soap boxes, we observed that something was concealed beneath the wax-like layer of the soaps. We removed the outer wax layer and found a soap bar wrapped in transparent plastic,” a DRI official said.

The DRI officials then scratched the soap cake and found a powdery substance concealed in it. The powdery substance tested positive for cocaine.

Cocaine is 3,360 grams which is valued at approximately Rs 33.60 crore in the illicit market,” official said. (Express Photo) Cocaine is 3,360 grams which is valued at approximately Rs 33.60 crore in the illicit market,” official said. (Express Photo)

“Net weight of the recovered substance purported to be cocaine is 3,360 grams which is valued at approximately Rs 33.60 crore in the illicit market,” another official said.

The DRI officials said the passenger was detained and was being interrogated for details on the intended beneficiary in India.