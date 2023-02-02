scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Cocaine worth Rs 33.60 crore hidden inside soap bars seized at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has detained an Indian national, who landed in Mumbai from Addis Ababa, with 16 soap boxes that allegedly had soap bars with cocaine concealed in them.

The DRI officials scratched the soap cake and found a powdery substance concealed in it and the substance tested positive for cocaine. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Cocaine worth Rs 33.60 crore hidden inside soap bars seized at Mumbai airport
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday apprehended an Indian national for allegedly trying to smuggle 3,360 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 33.60 crore in the illicit market. The drugs were concealed inside soap bars and were recovered after the outer layer was removed, DRI officials said.

The DRI officials said that they had received specific intelligence that an Indian national arriving at Mumbai international airport from Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-640 will be carrying a narcotic substance.

The drugs were concealed inside soap bars and were recovered after the outer layer was removed, DRI officials said. (Express Photo)

Accordingly, on Wednesday, they intercepted the suspect. During examination of his luggage, the officials said they found 16 small soap boxes. “On thorough examination of the soap boxes, we observed that something was concealed beneath the wax-like layer of the soaps. We removed the outer wax layer and found a soap bar wrapped in transparent plastic,” a DRI official said.

The DRI officials then scratched the soap cake and found a powdery substance concealed in it. The powdery substance tested positive for cocaine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Cocaine is 3,360 grams which is valued at approximately Rs 33.60 crore in the illicit market,” official said. (Express Photo)

“Net weight of the recovered substance purported to be cocaine is 3,360 grams which is valued at approximately Rs 33.60 crore in the illicit market,” another official said.

More from Mumbai

The DRI officials said the passenger was detained and was being interrogated for details on the intended beneficiary in India.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 13:54 IST
Next Story

Lt Gen K S Brar’s remarks on Operation Blue Star spark row in Punjab

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close