scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Coastal Zone Management Plan for five districts approved

According to the new Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules, the restriction on development in creek, river and stream areas has been reduced from 100 metre to 50 metre from the high tide line in a bid to boost development to promote tourism as well as benefit the locals.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra government, CZMP, Coastal Zone Management Plan, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsAs per the CZMP, local bodies can allow construction of residential units up to 300 square metre. Besides, old houses can be regularised.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for five districts — Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The plan will now be sent to the Centre for final approval.

According to the new Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) rules, the restriction on development in creek, river and stream areas has been reduced from 100 metre to 50 metre from the high tide line in a bid to boost development to promote tourism as well as benefit the locals.

“After the approval from the state government, it will be sent to the Union ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” said Secretary (Environment) Pravin Darade.

Chennai’s National Center for Sustainable Coastal Management has mapped the high and low tide lines in coastal areas based on which the draft was prepared keeping in mind suggestions and objections. The CRZ has been divided into four categories: ecologically sensitive areas, developed areas, rural areas and water areas. CZMP for Mumbai has already been approved in 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...Premium
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...
More from Mumbai

As per the CZMP, local bodies can allow construction of residential units up to 300 square metre. Besides, old houses can be regularised. The government expects that with restriction on development reduced to 50 meters from 100 meters, developmental activities for locals, especially for fisherfolk, can be undertaken. Besides, temporary construction of shacks, toilets, and sitting arrangements can now be permitted under the approved CZMP.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 11:04:06 pm
Next Story

Issue of voter ID cards to be completed in 10 days: Ahmedabad collector

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement