Mumbai: Coastal zone authority gives nod to Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial

The Mumbai Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given its nod to the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, that will include the erstwhile Mayor’s bungalow.

In a meeting held on December 28 last year, the MCZMA approved the memorial plan and laid down nine conditions. The proposed memorial complex will be spread over 1,19,130 sq feet and will have three new buildings and the existing Mayor’s bungalow.

The bungalow is a Grade II-B heritage structure, which means major alterations cannot be made to it. As per the MCZMA conditions, the BMC has to ensure that the bungalow is retained. “MCGM to ensure that the mayor bungalow should be retained and no construction is allowed towards the sea-ward side of the original plinth,” read one of the nine conditions by the MCZMA.

Located from across the Shivaji Park in Dadar, the BMC had bought the bungalow in 1962. Dr B P Devgi was the first mayor to use the bungalow as the official residence.

In November 2019, the Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had handed over the bungalow to the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Public Trust, which is now headed by Shiv Sena leader and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Earlier that year, the mayor shifted to the civic bungalow located within the Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan and Zoo.

According to the proposal submitted by the BMC to the MCZMA, the mayor bungalow with a built-up area of 602.39 sqm will be used as a museum. Art gallery, museum shop, library and archives along with a water fountain will be constructed in the new building spread over 1600 sqm.

The civic body has scrutinised the construction plan as per Development Control Regulations 1967 for the area under CRZ and as per Development Control Promotion and Regulations-2034 for the non-CRZ area. The project will be executed by MMRDA and is estimated to cost Rs 187.2 crore.