Coastal Road Project South Mumbai residents seek public hearing with BMC to discuss development of green area EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE

Residents of south Mumbai have written a letter to Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal seeking public consultation for the proposed development of green area on reclaimed land for the coastal road project.

A letter signed by 263 residents from Napean Sea Road, Breach Candy, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Mahalaxmi and Worli was sent to the BMC on March 8.

The BMC is planning to create a recreational area on 70 hectares of reclaimed land out of 111 hectares in sea for the coastal road project. Residents in the letter have requested the civic body to organise a public hearing and discussion with residents whose areas are impacted with reclamation. “We would appreciate knowing the specifics of the BMC plans for these reclaimed land tracts and the time frame for the implementation,” reads the letter.