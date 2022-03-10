Coastal Road Project: Planners want BMC to move all open spaces towards seaside

Suggesting changes in the existing alignment of the coastal road project, city-based architects and urban planners want the BMC to move all open spaces towards the seaside to make way for a “world class waterfront”.

A group of about 70 architects, urban designers, planners and professors, have on March 2 written to then municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, to seek changes in alignment to turn the open space into a world class waterfront.

The BMC is constructing a 10.58-km coastal road from Princess Street Flyover in Marine Lines to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link Road. For the project, the civic body is reclaiming 111 hectare of the sea on western coast. According to the BMC, of the total reclamation, 70 hectare will be used for creating open spaces along the coastal road.

Architects have also offered help to BMC on the redesigning of the alignment. The letter has stated that while the road will be used by around 1.3 lakh vehicles daily, the open space would be used by about 2 crore people.

“We appreciate the scale of the project and the immense change it will bring to the landscape of Mumbai and propose a slight realignment of the coastal road, which we think would greatly improve the revenue and tourist potential of this world-class waterfront. Considering the level of reclamation, while keeping the road in its entirety, we think it is wise to move as many of the open spaces to the seaside as possible… this would enable a world class waterfront open to all citizens…,” the letter stated.

It added, “…retaining the much necessary vista on to the open uncluttered horizon, the addition of continuous bicycle paths along the length of the reclamation, would allow one to cycle along the entire length of the city, thereby reducing the load on the road, as well and public transport on the north-south corridors on the west side.”

The letter also said that the group of architects feels that the project is not designed considering people as users. “This is important for the quality of life of all citizens, and can still be done. All the biggest architects of Mumbai have signed. The design will not require any change in reclamation,” said Pranav Naik of architect firm Studio Pomegranate.

Chakradhar Kandalkar, chief engineer of the coastal road project, was not available for comment.