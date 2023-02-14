Coastal Road project hit, construction work grinds to a halt

The indefinite strike by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), which has affected water supply to major hotels and two posh South Mumbai clubs since Sunday, has also brought to a standstill all construction work on the Coastal Road project.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials told The Indian Express on Monday that all ongoing works of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) requiring daily water supply have been stalled for more than 24 hours. “There is a requirement of 12-15 lakh litres of water daily just for the tunnelling works. Besides, water is required for concretisation, paver washing and filling works as well. This water comes from tankers, which has stopped since February 9 following the strike,” a senior official said.

“For two days, we used water from our stocks, which we have exhausted now, and from Sunday morning we had to stop all civil engineering works that require daily water supply,” he added. The MWTA is an umbrella association of operators and owners of private tankers which supply water to all the 24 municipal wards of the city, mainly to places that don’t have pipelines. Besides residential and commercial addresses, the tankers also supply water to all construction sites, including MCRP and Metro projects. The association has been on strike since February 9.

On Monday, a meeting was held by Mumbai’s Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha with officials from the BMC, Collector’s office and representatives of MWTA. “The tanker association has without any prior notice shut off supply inconveniencing citizens. I have spoken to association members asking them to call off their strike. We will hold another meeting on Tuesday morning and hopefully arrive at a solution,” he said.

Civic officials said the strike has also affected the daily sprinkling of water in civic gardens, flower beds along footpaths and road dividers and several wards. Many of these horticultural works are part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Mumbai beautification plan.Asked whether Metro construction work too has been affected, Metropolitan Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “It has not stopped till now.”

The strike has affected several hotels and restaurants in Mumbai, which depend on these tankers. Representatives of hotels and restaurants on Monday said if the crisis continues for two more days, they will have to implement restrictions in water usage in the hotels.

“Almost all the hotels and banquets in Mumbai get a quota of water from the BMC. But whenever there is reservation for big events in these properties like weddings and banquets, then additional supply is required from tankers,” Pradeep Shetty, president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Western India (HRAWI), told The Indian Express.

“However, if the strike continues for two more days, then we will have to put restrictions on water consumption. Many of us follow environmental measures for water storage, so we are also preparing to use them if our stock gets over,” he said. Meanwhile, representatives of MWTA said their strike will continue till their demands are met.

Why MWTA is on strike

A MWTA spokesperson said in 2020 the Jal Shakti ministry issued guidelines that private tanker owners need to have a land parcel of 200 sqm for drawing ground water. According to latest guidelines, tanker owners and suppliers also need to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to the local authorities as security deposit and not more than five tankers can draw water from a particular land parcel.

“After the guidelines were implemented in Mumbai on February 3, 17 of our tankers were seized by the transport department. Today if a tanker owner or driver doesn’t fulfil the criteria then we could be arrested. Our only demand is that the authorities should revoke this law or assure us that it will not be implemented in Mumbai,” Rajesh Thakur, general secretary of the association, said. “If there is a big fire in Mumbai, our tankers also supply water to the fire brigade. But today, if such a situation arises then we can’t extend any help,” he warned.