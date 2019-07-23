Coastal road project: Bombay HC cancelled CRZ clearances, BMC moves Supreme Court

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Bombay High Court quashing the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances granted for the southern part of the Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project. The apex court is likely to hear the petition Thursday.

Advertising

Ruling on a clutch of petitions last Tuesday, a High Court bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar had underlined “a serious lacuna in the decision-making process” and “lack of proper scientific study”.

The project had been given the go-ahead in 2017 by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF).

The High Court said the BMC cannot proceed with the works without obtaining environmental clearance under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification.

In its 219-page judgment, the High Court bench said, “It is obvious that a serious lacuna in the decision-making process has occurred. The lacuna is that neither MCZMA nor EIA nor MoEF took note of the fact that except for the environmental impact assessment study conducted by the consultants, all other reports themselves informed the recipient of the reports that they were not based on complete and exhaustive analysis of the data and material required to opine on the adverse environmental impact.”