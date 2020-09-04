Coastal road project: BMC submits affidavit in SC, says will need to reclaim additional six hectares

Petitioners against the Coastal Road Project have claimed the BMC has already done additional reclamation without permission. (Nirmal Harindran/File)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed the Supreme Court through an affidavit that it wants to reclaim an additional six hectares of land from the sea for the Coastal Road Project. In the affidavit submitted on August 28, the civic body has also informed the SC that while the original estimated reclamation for the project was supposed to be 90 hectares, it will have to reclaim a total of 96 hectares now.

The BMC’s latest submission comes after the SC on August 18 while hearing a petition against the project had asked the municipal corporation to file an affidavit with details of the land it was acquiring. The matter will be discussed in the apex court on Friday.

In the August 28 affidavit, the BMC has stated it has the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for reclamation of 90 hectares for the project. The affidavit states that the additional reclamation would be required for construction of partially submerged sea wall at the gradient along the 9.98-km coastline for protecting the road from wave impact, floods and erosion.

Officials from the BMC said the additional reclamation will only start after getting a CRZ clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF).

As per the CRZ clearance, obtained on May 11, 2017, the civic corporation can reclaim only 90 hectares in the sea for the 9.98-km coastal road project stretching from Princess Street Flyover to Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link Road. One of the conditions of the clearance states that no additional reclamation is allowed without permission from the MoEF.

“In its affidavit, the BMC states an additional reclamation of six hectares, which is not part of the original plan, will be required. However, a comparison of the original alignment of the project, which was submitted for CRZ clearance, with a map submitted by BMC in its affidavit reveals that some areas that were not part of the original proposal have already been reclaimed. This excess reclamation has been carried out in the Worli Sea Face and Haji Ali Bay areas. This proves that BMC reclaimed these areas without obtaining any clearances,” Shweta Wagh, urban conservationist and one of the petitioners against the project, said.

According to the BMC, so far 52.35 hectares have been reclaimed and another 44.16 hectares were yet to be reclaimed. While carriageway along with median, promenade, and sidewalk will be built on 38.45 hectares, the remaining area will be used as open spaces, bus terminals, substations, among others.

The project has linear carriage-way of approximately 9.98-km and inner-change carriageway of approximately 15.6-km, BMC said. While the court has said that reclamation for only carriageways should be done, the BMC in the court has maintained that reclamation is required to ensure the carriageway is secure and stable.

BMC’s Deputy Municipal Corporation (engineering), R S Kuknoor was not available for comment.

