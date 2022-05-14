Coastal road project: BMC refuses to shift open spaces towards sea

Citing technical difficulties and impact on the project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has refused to accept suggestions of moving open spaces towards the seaside along the coastal road to make it ‘citizen friendly’.

In a written reply to architects and urban designers this week, the BMC’s Coastal Road department said that more than 50 per cent of the project’s physical progress has been achieved according to the present alignment and considering other challenges like amendments in the Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) clearance, the suggestions cannot be considered.

“Any modifications in alignment at this stage will have serious impacts on the project in terms of redoing design works, loss of executed works on major structures, change in work logistics, seeking fresh NOCS from various departments and cost, time & legal implications on this project,” the letter added.

The BMC is constructing a 10.58-km long coastal road from Princess Street at Marine Lines to Worli end Bandra-Worli Sea Link Road. For the project, the civic body is reclaiming 111-hectares from the sea. Of these reclaimed land 70 hectares are to be developed as open space.

On March 7, a group of 70 city-based architects and urban designers had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as well as the BMC suggesting that all the open spaces created during the project should be moved towards the seaside.

The architects had also offered to help the corporation in making changes.

The group are planning to reply to BMC’s letter.