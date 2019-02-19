Mumbai coastal road project: BMC appoints agencies to study effect on environment, prepare conservation plan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will prepare a marine biodiversity conservation plan and conduct a tidal pattern study to understand the effect on the quality of seawater from the Coastal Road Project.

The civic body has appointed the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) for both the projects. The BMC will spend Rs 7.88 crore on preparing the bio-diversity conservation plan and conducting the tidal pattern study. A proposal for appointing these government agencies will be tabled in the Standing Committee meeting for approval.

The BMC started construction work on Rs 12,700 crore of the 9.97-km of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) in December at Breach Candy. The first phase of the road is from Princess Street Flyover, Marine Drive to Worli. The BMC has started reclamation near Priyadarshini Park and Worli.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF), when granting the permission for the Coastal Road project, had laid down a condition that the BMC should submit a detailed study report on the effects of the project on the environment.

A senior official from the BMC said, “While granting permission, the Environment Ministry asked for a detailed study report of the tide patterns like duration, direction, intensity, rise and fall in level and change in coastal geography, quality of water during and after the construction of the coastal road. The report is supposed to be submitted every six months before the MoEF till the time of construction is completed. The report will also be presented to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to keep check on pollution in the sea or any substantial change in tides and coastal water due to construction work.”

The official added, “These agencies will also prepare the marine biodiversity conservation plan for the coastal road within six months of starting the work. The ministry had put the condition of submitting the plan within one year of permission being granted for project. CSIR and NIO are renowned agencies…”