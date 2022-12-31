Coastal Road Phase 2 to take off, 24.29-km stretch to cost Rs 9,980 cr

In 2023, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to take the final step towards initiating the second phase of its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) to connect Versova to Dahisar.

Currently, work on the Phase 1 of the project is on and the BMC is eyeing a November 2023 deadline. According to BMC data, nearly 70 per cent of works under Phase 1 have been completed.

Phase 1 of the project, 10.58-km long, will connect Nariman Point in the southernmost tip of Mumbai with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) through arterial roads, flyovers and underground tunnels.

Meanwhile, while from Bandra, the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC) is constructing the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) that will further ease connectivity, the BMC has proposed to build an elevated bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander (Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road) in far north Mumbai and a tender for the work has been floated in October.

The Phase 2 of the coastal road project, to be known as Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR), will originate from Versova and extend till the starting point of the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road, in Dahisar.

As per the BMC blueprint, the 24.29-km stretch has been divided into four packages. Estimated to cost Rs 9,980 crore, BMC is eyeing a five-year deadline for Phase 2.

While the first package of 4.5 km will include elevated roads, a basket bridge and an arterial road built on stilts, it will connect the VBSL interchange in Versova to Lokhandwala.

The second package of 7.48 km will connect Lokhandwala with Mindspace in Goregaon and include a cable-stayed bridge and an elevated road.

The third package of 5.32 km will connect Mindspace with Charkop. It will include an open to sky ramp and an underground tunnel that will extend between Malad and Charkop. The underground tunnel will run below the creeks in Malad and Kandivali and a tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be used for this project. The BMC is also using a TBM for creating an underground tunnel between Girgaon and Priyadarshini Park in Phase 1 of the project.

The fourth package of 6.95 km will include a cable-stayed bridge, a basket bridge and an arterial road.

Civic officials said that tenders will be floated in the first quarter of 2023 and BMC will be the sole planning and implementing body of the Phase 2 work.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said, “We have already floated a tender for the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road and intend to start work in 2023. This phase will fill a major missing link and bridge the gap between Bandra and Dahisar.”

“This particular phase will reduce traffic congestion in suburban Mumbai by at least 70 per cent and create direct connectivity between north and south Mumbai. The first phase of the coastal road project will be finished by next year so it’s time to go ahead with Phase 2, since the volume of traffic between island city and the suburban belt will increase after Phase 1 is completed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhaval Shah from the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association said the BMC should ensure that the toll tax is not exorbitant, prohibiting the common people from using the coastal road. “The toll rates need to be subsidised so that it encourages people to use this connector,” he added.