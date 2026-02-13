Coastal Road North Project: Nearly 80 trees in Nana Nani Park face axe

The elevated road from Versova interchange to Bangur Nagar, part of the Mumbai Coastal Road North project, is set to impact 348 trees in the Versova area, with nearly 80 of them located inside the popular Nana Nani Park. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently put up notices on several trees within the park, triggering concern among regular morning walkers and local residents who frequent the garden in Andheri’s Seven Bungalows area.

The project is aimed at strengthening south-north connectivity from Versova to Dahisar with work on the first phase between Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link already underway. The work on the second phase has also begun.

Officials said that 1,113 trees were identified along the Package A alignment at Versova interchange. “Out of the total trees identified, we will be retaining 765 trees while the rest will be impacted,” said an official from the civic garden department. Of the remaining trees, 184 have been proposed to be cut and 164 to be transplanted. Some of which are within Nana Nani Park, where notices have been affixed informing the public of the proposed impact.

According to sources, nearly 80 trees within Nana Nani Park are likely to be felled. “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8 (3) of the Maharashtra Urban Area Trees Protection and Preservation Act, 1975 (as amended June 2021), all concerned are hereby informed that a proposal has been received by the Tree Authority for permission to remove the following trees. The said tree in K/West ward is proposed to be removed as a part of Mumbai Coastal road north’s package A from Versova Interchange to Bangur Nagar,” reads a portion of the notice displayed on the trees.

Located in Versova, Nana Nani Park is known for its dense greenery, children’s play area, exercise equipment and circular walking track, and is a regular haunt for local residents, senior citizens including actors during morning walks. The notices, issued by the Tree Authority office in Byculla, have heightened anxiety among the neighbourhood residents.

Locals said that the notices have been placed on the trees along the western edge of the park.

“It was previously a dumpsite which was restored into a beautiful park about 10–15 years back. Today, it is amongst the most popular pockets of Versova where people across age groups come to enjoy. Every Friday evening, senior citizens gather here for a Karaoke session. But now, with the project work, the trees of the park will be impacted. In fact, not only the earmarked trees, but the entire park will be impacted once they start constructing the pillars for the elevated road. Even a part of the circular walking track will be demolished. The park will be completely shut for the duration of construction and even the existing trees will be impacted by all the digging works,” said Ramesh Sabhani, a Versova resident.

In total, 1,244 trees are expected to be affected for the full coastal road stretch up to Dahisar, a project estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crore.