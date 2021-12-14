Coastal road: BMC appoints TISS to draft policy for rehabilitation of fishermen

Three years after reclamation work for the coastal road began, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to conduct a comprehensive survey towards rehabilitation and compensation policy for the fishing community at the Worli end affected by the project. TISS will draft a policy to compensate fishermen during the construction of the project.

Fishing communities, however, said the study was too late as a massive portion of the intertidal sea, where they carried out the fishing activity, has already been reclaimed and should’ve been included in calculating the compensation. TISS will conduct the study in the next nine months for Rs 1.44 crore. A nine-member working group of the BMC and representatives from the community called Fishermen Rehabilitation Assessment Committee has also been formed and many of its meetings have been held with fishermen, said BMC.

“The BMC held a meeting with the fishermen’s representatives on November 1 and took into account their concerns. They have been assured that any loss during construction will be compensated for,” said a senior BMC official.

The proposal to appoint consultants for the survey was first floated in 2019. Tenders for the same were floated in December. As there were no bidders, the contract TISS was directly appointed.

TISS can draft the compensation policy based on a baseline study conducted by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on the impact of the coastal road on fisheries and livelihoods. According to the baseline study done by CMFRI, there are 800 fisher families in Worli Koliwada with a population of 3,055. Fishermen from Worli and Haji Ali have opposed the coastal road project.

The fishing community has also demanded that the distance between two pillars should be 200 metres instead of 200 feet as proposed by the BMC since it will not be enough for navigation of boats.