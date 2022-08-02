scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Coast Guard seeks nod for helibase at Juhu airport

Recently, the Coast Guard got two Mark-1 Advanced light helicopters from Gujarat and they were stationed at Ratnagiri airport, facilitating search and rescue, and other operations in districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 1:32:17 am
The Coast Guard will be given the space occupied earlier by the Bombay Flying Club. (File/Representational)

THE WESTERN region of the Coast Guard has sought permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority to construst a helibase at Juhu airport.

The Coast Guard’s two Chetak helicopters operated from INS Shikra — the helibase of the Indian Navy at Colaba. But when the latter expanded its operation and introduced Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), they found the space insufficient and asked the Coast Guard to move out. For this reason, the Coast Guard could not conduct any operations from Mumbai.

For a month now, the Coast Guard has kept one Chetak at Oil and Natural Gas Commission hangar on a temporary basis and flies to Daman Coast Guard base for maintenance.

Coast Guards director general Virender Pathania said, “We have got the land from the airport authority of India to set up a base. We will be raising the plot as it always gets flooded. We will be constructing two hangars and an apron. At present, one of our Daman-based Chetak helicopters has been operating from ONGC base in Juhu for a month.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaosPremium
Explained: Europe’s summer travel chaos
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...Premium
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Direc...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

The Coast Guard will be given the space occupied earlier by the Bombay Flying Club. Since the taxiway also gets flooded, this place will also be raised. The helibase will be located on the western side of Juhu airport. Ashok Verma, the airport director of Juhu airport, said, “We have given them land near the Bombay Flying Club for constructing their base and they may have applied for these permissions.”

Recently, the Coast Guard got two Mark-1 Advanced light helicopters from Gujarat and they were stationed at Ratnagiri airport, facilitating search and rescue, and other operations in districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

More from Mumbai

A senior state government officer said, “Last year, amid heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, there was not a single helicopter of Coast Guard in the state. Finally, naval helicopters came to our rescue. After our repeated requests, the Coast Guard got two helicopters in Ratnagiri. After completion of Juhu airport base, two more will come to Mumbai.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:32:17 am

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's silence?

4

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

5

Parliament session Live: Naidu expunges Sitharaman's references to Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha last week

Featured Stories

From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
From Matoshree to Mein Kampf and back: What connects Uddhav Thackeray to ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. ...
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: Europe's summer travel chaos
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Explained: How Iraq's competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new ...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finall...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Punjab AAP strikes discordant note in V-C row as CM Mann regrets minister...
Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Former Andhra CM NTR's daughter found dead at Hyderabad home

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Fire at Jabalpur hospital, 4 patients among 8 dead

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Journey of Oppn placards: Social media inputs to Khan Market & finally Parliament

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Row over comments on Mumbai: Maharashtra governor Koshyari apologises

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Another monkeypox case in Delhi, again with no recent international travel history

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ Praggnanandhaa has fans on a string

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Express Explained

Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement