Coast Guard rescues 5 crew of Swiss yacht

Five crew members of a Switzerland-flagged yacht named Porrima, were rescued by the Coast Guard on early Friday morning. Coast Guard director general Virender Pathania said, “We sent a helicopter from Juhu airport. Our men braved rough seas and strong winds and a Coast Guard ship, Agrim, was stationed close to help in the rescue operation.”

Four of the five rescued are foreign nationals. The vessel was stationed off Mandwa and was on its way to the Maldives from the UAE. It arrived in Mumbai for shelter on June 28 and to undertake repairs for further journey to the Maldives.

A fire was reported in its battery room in the early morning hours on Friday, and there was flooding in her engine room.

After evacuation, the crew was shifted to a helipad in Thal near Alibag and taken to a local hospital.