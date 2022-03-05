Coast Guard plane suffers engine snag, rams into structure at Kanpur’s HAL airport

A Coast Guard Dornier 228 aircraft travelling from Chennai to Kanpur suffered an engine snag on Thursday as it rammed into a structure in the airport after landing. The aircraft was travelling to Chakeri in Kanpur, where the HAL facility is located.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Speaking to The Indian Express, Coast Guard Director General Virender Pathania said, “The aircraft had suffered a snag in the one of the engines. The pilots did a marvelous job in landing the aircraft. The matter is under investigation now.’’

Coast Guard plane suffers engine snag, rams into structure at Kanpur’s HAL airporthttps://t.co/BeTCIYBzwv pic.twitter.com/oS5B0Rm6qa — Express Mumbai 😷 (@ie_mumbai) March 5, 2022

The left engine of the aircraft had stopped functioning post landing. As the pilots landed the plane on the runway, it steered to the right and rammed into a structure.

Dornier 228 aircraft is used by the Coast Guard for patrol and in search and rescue missions.

Inspector General of Coast Guard Bishan Sharma, who is in charge of the aviation wing, refused to comment on the incident but said that the matter was being investigated.