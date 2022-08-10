Coast Guard airlifts 10 fishermen from turbulent sea to safety in Raigad

August 10, 2022 9:56:57 pm
Responding to a distress call about a fishing boat carrying ten fishermen from Gujarat being stranded in the sea due to turbulent weather, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted a rescue operation early Wednesday morning and air-lifted them to safety using their helicopter in Raigad district’s Murud.
The fishing boat, Hareshwari, due to engine failure, was stranded in the sea near the Murud Janjira coast from Tuesday night. Early Wednesday morning, an information was received at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, about the drifting boat.
The ICG ship, Agrim, from Murud Janjira, and a helicopter from Ratnagiri, were pressed into service. “The Coast Guard diver from the aircraft was winched down into the water in close proximity to the stranded boat and a guideline was tied to the boat. All were rescued,” said an ICG official.
