Thursday, October 14, 2021
MoS Danve blames Maharashtra govt for coal shortage, says ‘ignored Centre’s directives’

Danve also said there is no shortage of coal in the country and the Centre has adequate stock.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 14, 2021 10:27:59 pm
MoS Raosaheb Danve. (File photo)

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve Thursday blamed the Maharashtra government for the shortage of coal in the state and said it did not pay heed to the Centre’s directive to the states to stock up adequate coal before the onset of Monsoon. Danve also said there is no shortage of coal in the country and the Centre has adequate stock.

“The state government’s hue and cry over coal shortage shows its poor planning. Had the state government done pre-monsoon preparations, there would be surplus coal with them. The Centre has always responded to all states’ coal requirements,” Danve said.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has a habit of holding the Centre responsible for anything and everything. Whether it is Covid-19, cyclone, floods, farmers crisis, Maratha and OBC reservation — the state leaders accuse the Centre for problems which is an irresponsible act.”

At present, the Centre has 40 lakh metric tonne of coal stock. In addition, there is a stock of seven lakh tonne at the coal mining centres.

In spite of heavy rains, our workers worked day and night taking all risks to keep adequate coal stock ready.

Coal India had repeatedly written letters to Maharashtra asking them to lift their share of coal stock. However, the Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Limited did not pay heed or respond, he said.

A coal crisis hit the country after the 20 per cent required coal imported from outside the country became expensive.

