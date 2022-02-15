Coal phase-down study to be conducted across all power plants: Aaditya

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that a coal phase-down study will be conducted across all power plants in the state and those plants not following the directive will face action. Thackeray was visiting the recently closed Nandgaon ash pond near the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in the Nagpur District on Monday when he made the remarks.

“An audit of all power plants in Maharashtra for pollution control measures will be done. The power plants that are not meeting prescribed standards will face decisive action. A mitigation plan will be developed for this,” said Thackeray, adding that further details will be announced after the sanctioning process of the study was completed.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had issued a notice to KTPS to immediately stop dumping fly ash into the Nandgaon ash pond. Dumping of fly-ash was stopped at Nandgaon ash pond from February 8. Fly ash is a by-product of coal combustion, that generates more than 70 per cent of the country’s electricity.

Mumbai News | Follow all latest updates here

This ash is typically mixed with water and stored in large ash ponds lined with dykes to hold the slurry in place. The wet disposal of ash into ash ponds is the most common method widely used in all power stations.

Thackeray also directed the restoration of the pond. “I have directed that the Nandgaon ash pond be restored to its original state in the next 15 days. Nandgaon and even the Waregaon ash bunds will be permanently shut,” said Thackeray.

Local residents and activists from the region have for years complained to the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company about river contamination due to unscientific and unauthorised dumping of fly ash.